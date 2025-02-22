National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:REI FY2026 Earnings

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.