National Bank Financial Forecasts Cargojet FY2025 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.45.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$101.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.88. Cargojet has a one year low of C$100.01 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

