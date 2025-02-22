National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:WPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.67.

WPM opened at C$96.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$99.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

