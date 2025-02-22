National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:PPT FY2027 Earnings

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.