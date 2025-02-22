National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.00. National CineMedia shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 671,783 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after acquiring an additional 365,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 132,895 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

