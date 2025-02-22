NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

NeoVolta Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

