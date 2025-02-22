NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

