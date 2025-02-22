NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Earnings History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

