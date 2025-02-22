New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macerich by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Macerich by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

