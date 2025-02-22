New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,070 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,680.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,471 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after acquiring an additional 707,379 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 523,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Down 3.0 %

AROC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.52%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.