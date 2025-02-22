New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,642 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Crane NXT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.