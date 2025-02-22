New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 276,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

