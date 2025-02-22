Northland Capmk Has Bullish Estimate for GRRR Q1 Earnings

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

