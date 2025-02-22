Northland Capmk Has Positive Outlook of GRRR FY2026 Earnings

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of GRRR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 3,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 582,661 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Articles

