Northland Capmk Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TH Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

