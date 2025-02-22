Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 3,815,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,338,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

