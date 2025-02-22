Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,529. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile



Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

