ONEOK (OKE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

OKE opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

