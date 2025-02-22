Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OC opened at $165.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $143.50 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

