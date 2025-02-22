Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Owens Corning Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE OC opened at $165.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $143.50 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
