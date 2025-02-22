PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,399,801 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $115,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $87,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,590 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 547.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

