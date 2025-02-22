Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £150.15 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 33 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($189.70).

PNN opened at GBX 440.47 ($5.57) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 422.60 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 566.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,715.11%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.75 ($9.69).

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

