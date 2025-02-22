Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $276.65 and last traded at $277.36. 10,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 137,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.40.

Get Primerica alerts:

Specifically, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.14.

Primerica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Primerica by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2,508.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.