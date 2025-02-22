Primoris Services (PRIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.