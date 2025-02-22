Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $40,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 294.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after buying an additional 1,630,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,609,000 after buying an additional 207,338 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Glaukos by 21.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,776,000 after buying an additional 119,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $126.03 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.