Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Stock Down 5.7 %

HUM stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.