Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.26 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,855 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $41,524.50. This represents a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $61,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,199.80. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.