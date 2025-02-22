Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.74 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $38,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $526,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

