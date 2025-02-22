Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.55 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Chemed worth $39,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2,057.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $542.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.80. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

