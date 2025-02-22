Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.69 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $39,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,263.11. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,493 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

