Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $40,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,401,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $224.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

