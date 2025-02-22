Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.23 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Air Lease worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Air Lease by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

