Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 181.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

