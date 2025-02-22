Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $41,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

