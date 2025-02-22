Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.9 %

KNSL stock opened at $428.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

