Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,352 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $38,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.54.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

