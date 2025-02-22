Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 323,524 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 8,254,137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,793,000 after buying an additional 5,275,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after buying an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15,942.1% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,524,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 1,352,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,743.68. This represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

