Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in RB Global by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in RB Global by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

