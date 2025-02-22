Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 921 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $39,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $361.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.75 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,576.75. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,398,793. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

