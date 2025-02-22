Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

