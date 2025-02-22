Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

