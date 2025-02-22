Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $24,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,298,000 after purchasing an additional 240,375 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 226,695 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 59.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 523,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7,709.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

