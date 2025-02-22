Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSCR stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.