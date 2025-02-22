Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

