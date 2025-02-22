Principal Securities Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

