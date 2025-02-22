Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 950,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 483,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 706,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.