Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.45 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

