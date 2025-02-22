Principal Securities Inc. Has $472,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.47 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

