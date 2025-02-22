Principal Securities Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.5 %

QSR opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

