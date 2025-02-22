Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 66.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 177,157.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.60. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

