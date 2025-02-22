Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,887,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,171,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

