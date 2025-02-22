Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $200.43 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $161.19 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

